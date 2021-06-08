https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-bashes-biden-us-faces-migrant-surge-along-southern-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump issued a statement on Wednesday blasting the Biden administration for the influx of migrants along the nation’s southern border.

“Our recently secured Southern Border is now worse than ever before. At no time in our Country’s history has anything so outrageous taken place. The Biden Administration stopped construction of the small remaining openings in areas of the almost 500 mile long wall, have taken away all authority from our great Border Patrol, and have ended such long fought for policies including Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Agreements, and our hugely-successful program that completely stopped Catch-and-Release.

“Millions of people are pouring through our Border, including many criminals being released from jails, for such crimes as murder, drug smuggling, and human trafficking. In the history of our Country, it has never been more dangerous or worse. They do not have long to act as our Country is being destroyed!” Trump said.

Axios reported that according to preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, the quantity of illegal immigrants breaching the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year is the highest amount since 2006 even though the end of the fiscal year is still months away. Border Patrol stopped nearly 900,000 people between Oct. 1 and May 31, the outlet said.

