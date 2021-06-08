https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trumps-impeachment-lawyers-are-now-representing-several-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two attorneys who represented President Trump during his second Senate impeachment trial over allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are now representing several individuals charged during the riot.

Attorneys Michael van der Veen and Bruce Castor are defending at least three people charged in connection with the riot, according to NPR.

They argued in a legal brief in February, after Trump’s impeachment trial in January, that the rioters’ deserved “robust and swift investigation and prosecution.”

Van der Veen is representing a Florida man, Jason Dolan, who is allegedly affiliated with the right-wing group known as the Oath Keepers and is accused of helping plan and participate in the Jan. 6 riot, the news outlet reported Tuesday.

Castor is representing two women facing less serious charges – Kristina Malimon and mother Yevgeniya Malimon. They were arrested outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. But neither has been accused of committing violence or breaching the Capitol building.

They are charged with failing to follow police orders in relation to a curfew order and unlawful entry of public property, a misdemeanor.

