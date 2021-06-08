https://www.oann.com/u-s-state-department-lowers-mexico-travel-advisory-rating/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-state-department-lowers-mexico-travel-advisory-rating

June 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Tuesday lowered its travel advisory rating for Mexico to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” as U.S. health officials revised its assessment of COVID-19 concerns for a number of nations.

In April, the United States rated about 150 countries out of 209 as “Level 4: Do Not Travel.” Today that number has fallen to about 125 at the highest advisory level.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

