UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Monday, June 8, 2021

Military veterans are harshly criticizing Joe Biden for overlooking and disparaging the recent anniversary of the D-Day. According to reports Monday, dozens of veterans were outraged when Biden tweeted about the 1921 Tulsa massacre on Sunday, but did not make any mention of D-Day.

I met with survivors of the Tulsa Massacre this week to help fill the silence. Because in silence, wounds deepen. And, as painful as it is, only in remembrance do wounds heal. pic.twitter.com/0mLMRAhJiD — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2021

Several veterans asserted that Biden has failed to honor the sacrifice of American heroes who landed on the beaches of Normandy under heavy machine gun and artillery fire. Instead, they said Biden has continued to play identity politics while advancing his far-left agenda.

The White House came to Biden’s defense, however, Press Secretary Jen Psaki lacked a clear explanation as to why he failed to acknowledge the historic occasion.

Jen Psaki has no explanation for why Joe Biden failed to acknowledge the anniversary of D-Day yesterday pic.twitter.com/ee4FXhQDKD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 7, 2021

According to some veterans, it’s “reprehensible” that Biden and his officials chose to focus on things other than the 77th anniversary of the great milestone in World War II.

