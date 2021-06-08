https://www.oann.com/veterans-lambaste-biden-for-forgetting-d-day-anniversary/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=veterans-lambaste-biden-for-forgetting-d-day-anniversary

A view of David Williams-Ellis D-day sculpture prior to the official opening ceremony of the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer in France, Sunday June 6, 2021, on the anniversary of the D-Day landings. Several ceremonies took place on Sunday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day that led to the liberation of France and Europe from the German occupation. On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on code-named beaches, carried by 7,000 boats. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP)

A view of David Williams-Ellis D-day sculpture prior to the official opening ceremony of the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer in France, Sunday June 6, 2021, on the anniversary of the D-Day landings. Several ceremonies took place on Sunday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of D-Day that led to the liberation of France and Europe from the German occupation. On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on code-named beaches, carried by 7,000 boats. (Stephane Mahe/Pool Photo via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Monday, June 8, 2021

Military veterans are harshly criticizing Joe Biden for overlooking and disparaging the recent anniversary of the D-Day. According to reports Monday, dozens of veterans were outraged when Biden tweeted about the 1921 Tulsa massacre on Sunday, but did not make any mention of D-Day.

Several veterans asserted that Biden has failed to honor the sacrifice of American heroes who landed on the beaches of Normandy under heavy machine gun and artillery fire. Instead, they said Biden has continued to play identity politics while advancing his far-left agenda.

The White House came to Biden’s defense, however, Press Secretary Jen Psaki lacked a clear explanation as to why he failed to acknowledge the historic occasion.

According to some veterans, it’s “reprehensible” that Biden and his officials chose to focus on things other than the 77th anniversary of the great milestone in World War II.

MORE NEWS: Officials Warn Of Potential Hacking Attempts As Ransomware Cyberattacks Are On The Rise

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...