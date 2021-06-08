https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/video-president-macron-slapped-face-tour-southeastern-france/
President Emanuel Macron was surprised during a tour on Tuesday in southeastern France when a local man slapped him across the face.
The man was saying, “Down with Macron-ism” and then slapped him hard.
Advertisement – story continues below
It was a wake-up call.
Macron looked pretty smooth as he ran up to the crowd who came out to meet him.
But that quickly changed after the slap.
TRENDING: BOOM! Gen. Mike Flynn Drops Powerful Video – Trump Warns “Dishonest and Corrupt” Evildoers What’s Coming, “It’s Our Turn, And the Gloves Are Off”
JUST IN – President #Macron slapped in the face during #France tour.pic.twitter.com/Zcu0N4lk3C
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 8, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Here’s another view.
Fransa’da bir ziyaret esnasında Macron’a tokat atılmış. Tokat adan kişi “Kahrolsun Macron yönetimi (Macronie)!” diyor
Kanal İstanbul SEDAT PEKER ŞOKU #France pic.twitter.com/2fQ5u0fOmY
— 🇹🇷 (@alekooo1907) June 8, 2021