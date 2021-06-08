https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/video-president-macron-slapped-face-tour-southeastern-france/

President Emanuel Macron was surprised during a tour on Tuesday in southeastern France when a local man slapped him across the face.

The man was saying, “Down with Macron-ism” and then slapped him hard.

It was a wake-up call.

Macron looked pretty smooth as he ran up to the crowd who came out to meet him.
But that quickly changed after the slap.

Here’s another view.

