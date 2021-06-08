https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/video-president-macron-slapped-face-tour-southeastern-france/

President Emanuel Macron was surprised during a tour on Tuesday in southeastern France when a local man slapped him across the face.

The man was saying, “Down with Macron-ism” and then slapped him hard.

It was a wake-up call.

Macron looked pretty smooth as he ran up to the crowd who came out to meet him.

But that quickly changed after the slap.

Here’s another view.

Fransa’da bir ziyaret esnasında Macron’a tokat atılmış. Tokat adan kişi “Kahrolsun Macron yönetimi (Macronie)!” diyor

Kanal İstanbul SEDAT PEKER ŞOKU #France pic.twitter.com/2fQ5u0fOmY — 🇹🇷 (@alekooo1907) June 8, 2021

