Kamala Harris is scheduled to address reporters and take questions in Mexico City at 5:35 p.m. EDT.

The VP is also met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Harris finally visited Mexico after facing months of intense scrutiny over the administration’s inaction on the crisis. The flow of illegal aliens over the border is currently at the highest it has been in 15 years.

The Mexican president has previously blamed Joe Biden for the increase in migration at the border and was quite fond of President Donald Trump.

You can watch Harris’ press conference live here:

