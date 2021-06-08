https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/watch-president-macron-slapped-in-the-face-while-touring-the-city-of-tain-lhermitage/

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while touring the city of Tain-l’Hermitage this morning:

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is slapped in the face while visiting a small town in southeast France. — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 8, 2021

POW!

President Macron is SLAPPED in the face during walkabout in France https://t.co/ei71nFuKgV pic.twitter.com/OH4RmZmQJc — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 8, 2021

Watch for yourself:

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man in southern France Tuesday morning. Before slapping the President, the man could be heard saying, “Montjoie Saint Denis,” a battle cry of the French that began under the reign of Louis VI. Video: @AlexpLille pic.twitter.com/QzfB3mjUD5 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 8, 2021

Two people were reportedly arrested over the incident:

Two people arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face https://t.co/W3cFLHDPzE — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 8, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

