https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/08/watch-president-macron-slapped-in-the-face-while-touring-the-city-of-tain-lhermitage/

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while touring the city of Tain-l’Hermitage this morning:

POW!

Watch for yourself:

Two people were reportedly arrested over the incident:

***

