https://babylonbee.com/news/were-your-ancestors-oppressed-entitling-you-to-reparations-take-the-quiz/
About The Author
Related Posts
Man Stands In Long Line Run By Government To Vote For Government To Run His Healthcare
November 3, 2020
CNN Condemns Trump Rallies As 'Physically Peaceful But Morally Violent'
November 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy