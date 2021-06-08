https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/08/wh-reporter-dismisses-gopers-conservatives-going-crazy-over-kamala-harris-horrible-interview-but-asks-jen-psaki-if-they-might-have-a-point-video/

After Kamala Harris’ disastrous interview with Lester Holt:

.@LesterHoltNBC pushes Harris on the border including why she hasn’t visited. Harris: “We’ve been the border.” Holt: “YOU haven’t been to the border.” Harris: “…..and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.” pic.twitter.com/oN1HfbJwfI — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 8, 2021

The White House has to work even harder than usual on damage control. Fortunately, they’re getting some much-needed help from the White House press corps:

Pathetic: NYT’s Katie Rogers and Jen Psaki tag-team to mock “Republicans and conservatives are going crazy” and “getting worked up” over Vice President Harris’s interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. Add “going crazy” and “worked up” to the bingo card, my fellow conservatives! pic.twitter.com/r2i8QNW5Lb — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2021

Those crazy Republicans and conservatives are pouncing all over Kamala Harris for demonstrating once again that she’s way out of her depth, as both an interviewee and VP!

Here I was starting to like “pounced” and “seized”… and now they’re switching it up. — Ibn Halal ܓܠܘܬܐ, 🌲🇺🇸🇱🇧 (@IbnChristo) June 8, 2021

We’re really trying to keep up, but it’s getting so difficult.

A reporter claims to Jen Psaki that “Republicans and conservatives are going crazy on Twitter” for sharing VP Harris’ claim that she has visited the border in an interview with Lester Holt. Psaki responds: “We’re not taking our guidance and advice from them.” pic.twitter.com/ukQSg4ho7s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2021

Maybe they should be taking their guidance and advice from crazy Republicans and conservatives, because the Biden administration doesn’t seem to know what the hell they’re doing.

Nah. So much easier to blame Republicans and conservatives for creating this problem that the Biden administration just walked into.

Look at how they are “doing better” for the White House after Stelter’s interview. https://t.co/lziXatmjsr — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 8, 2021

How nice.

Anyway, credit where it’s due: at least Katie Rogers asked Jen Psaki if all those crazy Republicans and conservatives have a point:

So this actually happpened: Reporter references “Republicans and conservatives going crazy on Twitter” about @VP @KamalaHarris and the border, and says “Don’t they have a point?” Watch Psaki respond.#psakibombs pic.twitter.com/3TXQQGKuqT — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) June 8, 2021

Psaki bombed, all right.

Because Republicans and conservatives do have a point — and the Biden White House ignores them at their own peril.

Jen Psaki explains what Kamala Harris really meant when she told Guatemalan would-be illegal immigrants ‘do not come’

