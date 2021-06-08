https://hannity.com/media-room/what-now-aoc-rips-kamalas-speech-in-central-america-disappointed-migrants-told-dont-come/

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments in Central America this week; saying she was “disappointed” the Biden administration is now telling migrants “do not come” to America.

“This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

“The goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home. At the same time, I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the US-Mexico border: Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border,” said the Vice President.

.@VP Kamala Harris: “We, as one of our priorities, will discourage illegal migration. And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back.” pic.twitter.com/IZJrwLJuLr — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2021

“I believe that if you come to our border, you will be turned back! Let’s discourage our friends and neighbors from embarking on an extremely dangerous journey,” she added.

Watch Harris’ comments above.

