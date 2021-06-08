https://notthebee.com/article/whiteness-is-a-parasitic-condition-that-has-no-permanent-cure-according-to-the-journal-of-the-american-psychoanalytic-association

Is the melanin level in your skin slightly better adapted to cold, low-light climates?

Do you enjoy people like Bach, Monet, Shakespeare, Abraham Lincoln, and Sean Connery?

Do you like a free society predicated upon Judeo-Christian ethics of justice, rights, and forgiveness?

If so, you are infected with a “parasitic condition” and there is no “permanent cure” to help you:

Written by Donald Moss, an author and activist, the article entitled “On Having Whiteness,” explains that whiteness establishes an “entitled dominion” that enables the “host” of “parasitic whiteness” to have “power without limit, force without restriction, violence without mercy,” adding that it has a drive to “hate, and terrorize.” Moss claims whiteness “easily infiltrates even groups founded on the protection of individuals, on democratic principles.”

The scary thing about this “whiteness” is that you don’t even have to be white to have it.

Say you’re an awesome dad who happens to be black. If you make a video decrying Critical Race Theory, you may be infected.

Moss told The Federalist that there is a clear distinction between white people as a race and whiteness as an alleged pathology. “I write about ‘Whiteness,’ a condition that generates racism and I explicitly distinguish it from ‘whiteness,’ a marker of racial identity. I write that white people are particularly susceptible to the pathology of ‘Whiteness.'”

Can you imagine an article in a medical journal writing about the “parasitic” evils of “blackness” or “redness” or “yellowness” to refer to other subjective groups of people entirely on skin tone? What is this, 1835??

Here’s the abstract of the paper:

Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has—a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which “white” people have a particular susceptibility. The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world. Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate.

Did you catch that? This is Wokeism’s original sin. Anything associated with “whiteness” (read: Western civilization) is befouled by rendering our “appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse.”

Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions. Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning (“never again”) or as temptation (“great again”). Memorialization alone, therefore, is no guarantee against regression.

Moss is saying that there’s no real way to remove this sin. All you can do for the “infected” is to redirect their sinful appetites and try to frustrate them, and so there remains only a path for damnation, not for salvation.

The scariest line is the last:

There is not yet a permanent cure.

Sounds kinda like Moss is searching for a solution – a Final Solution if you will – to solve this rather impossible problem.

When you see these kind of things being written by intellectuals, pay attention. History shows evil ideas become evil actions all too quickly.

“The German people has recognized that the Jew has crept in like a parasite not only into our people, but into all the peoples of the earth, and that it is attempting to corrupt the original racial characteristics of the peoples in order to destroy them both racially and as states, and thereby rule over them.” – The Jew as World Parasite, 1944

