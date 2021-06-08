https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/08/yup-he-still-sucks-christopher-rufo-takes-obama-apart-for-trying-to-downplay-dangers-of-critical-race-theory-with-jab-at-republicans/

In case you were wondering, yes, Barack Obama is an a-hole.

Tone-deaf pr*ck still doing what he always did by making sideways, passive-aggressive digs at Republicans as a way to shut down any discussion. You know if Democrats are pulling this guy out the fight against CRT is getting bigger and louder.

Watch this if you can stand it:

Barack Obama takes a jab at Republicans who are actively opposing Critical Race Theory: “Lo and behold, the single most important issue to them apparently right now is Critical Race Theory. Who knew that was the threat to our Republic?” pic.twitter.com/HyghsGz6Ph — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2021

Ugh, his voice still makes us want to throw up and then throw up again.

Obama is quickly becoming the Hillary of politics … he just won’t go away.

Christopher Rufo was good enough to remind everyone of Obama’s history with and connection to Critical Race Theory:

Lol, he’s being coy because he knows exactly what critical race theory teaches. In fact, here’s Barack Obama hugging the founder of critical race theory (and his professor at Harvard Law), Derrick Bell, back in 1991. pic.twitter.com/ks7bEExA6a — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 8, 2021

They have now deployed former president Barack Obama to defend, downplay, and deflect from critical race theory. We are making incredible progress. Keep pushing forward. pic.twitter.com/BiCvLgIT5Q — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 8, 2021

Keep pushing!

YES!

The fight must go on.

Obama is being coy, but he knows exactly what critical race theory teaches. In fact, here’s a photograph of Obama hugging the founder of critical race theory, Professor Derrick Bell, back when he was a student at Harvard Law. pic.twitter.com/3uYFxtVFlf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 8, 2021

So he knows damn well how dangerous and poisonous this ‘theory’ is.

And how it will only divide this country even more.

Which is probably why he supports it so much.

***

