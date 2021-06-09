https://thehill.com/homenews/news/557486-one-third-of-republicans-believe-trump-will-be-reinstated-as-president-poll

Approximately 3 in 10 Republicans say in a new poll they believe former President TrumpDonald TrumpJack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary in New Jersey governor’s race House Judiciary Democrats call on DOJ to reverse decision on Trump defense Democratic super PAC targets Youngkin over voting rights MORE will be reinstated this year.

The Politico-Morning Consult Poll published on Wednesday found the vast majority of Americans dismiss the idea that Trump will be reinstated as president, including 61 percent of Republicans. Twenty-nine percent of GOP respondents, however, said they believe Trump will be made president again.

More than 8 in 10 Democrats — 84 percent — and 70 percent of independents also dismiss the notion that Trump will be made president after it is proven President Biden Joe BidenHouse Judiciary Democrats call on DOJ to reverse decision on Trump defense Democratic super PAC targets Youngkin over voting rights Harris dubs first foreign trip a success amid criticism over border MORE cheated in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported last week Trump has been pressuring conservative media to legitimize his conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election being “rigged” against him.

The former president has also been telling people in his orbit he expects to be reinstated by August of this year.

“And none of that is possible. But this is the kind of thing that he is trying to flush into the conservative media ecosystem,” Haberman said during an appearance on CNN. “And I expect it to get more intense the more he is under investigation by the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general in New York and the threat of indictment over the coming months.”

Since losing last year’s presidential election, Trump has repeatedly pushed baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and suggested the election was not conducted fairly.

Polling shows a solid majority of GOP voters still supportive of Trump and his policies, with a significant amount of Republican voters hopeful he will run for president again in 2024.

Trump has not confirmed his future political plans, saying he is currently focused on helping elect Republicans who are loyal to him and his agenda to Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement,” Trump said early last month. “You know for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing.”

The new Politico-Morning Consult Poll also found 59 percent of Republican voters polled said they wish to see Trump play a major role in the party going forward.

In another key finding, 77 of all respondents said that they believe America’s democracy is being threatened, including 82 percent of Republicans and 77 percent of Democrats.

Morning Consult noted that just 4 in 10 Republicans said they had at least “some” confidence in the electoral system.

The poll was conducted June 4-7 among 1,990 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Updated at 8:10 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

