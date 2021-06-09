https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/active-shooter-at-afb-in-texas-developing/
📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.
Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa
— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021
SAPD is assisting Joint Base San Antonio in a reported shooting investigation. At this time, a crime scene has not been located and no persons have been hit. The investigation continues. https://t.co/ArFJairdzp
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 9, 2021
📢#ActiveShooter update:
➡There are no suspected injuries at this time.
➡The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.
➡JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters.
— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021