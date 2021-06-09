https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alyssa-milano-i-may-run-for-congress-in-2024/

“I’m looking at California’s 4th District to run against Tom McClintock (R). I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District.”

McClintock won reelection last year with 56 percent of the vote against Democrat challenger Brynne Kennedy.

“It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it. I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community,” Milano said.

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” she added.





