https://thepostmillennial.com/rep-alyssa-milano-might-become-a-thing-as-the-actress-activist-eyes-2024-run/

The political battlegrounds of California had their own pro-Republican shake-up after the 2020 election cycle. As even the more left-leaning outlets were obligated to acknowledge the GOP’s victory of four House seats.

Such a moment brings rise to new ambitions from leftists to start their fight to take districts back.

Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him? ? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 20, 2021

According to The Hill these thoughts of embarking on a formal campaign haven’t gone away. She’d be running in California’s 4th District against Republican Rep. Tom McClintock.

Republicans have controlled the area in question since 1992. The outlet notes that Milano’s outstanding career obligations elsewhere make it impossible to arrange something by the 2022 season.

Alyssa Milano says:

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue. It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it. I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community.”

It’s a part of a broader shift towards non-career politicians dabbing their toes into the arena. Something most prominently seen in the case of Caitlyn Jenner’s efforts to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom. As well as former bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who managed to luck into beating incumbent Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th district.

For Milano’s part in recent memory she had been a strong opponent of the former Trump administration. A presence that tried to evolve in it’s own way with the onset of Biden taking office. The results of her #MeToo and “Defund the Police” activism work aside, she technically qualifies as being involved in that field.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

