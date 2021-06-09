https://hannity.com/media-room/american-hero-turns-100-help-wish-wwii-fighter-pilot-d-t-measells-a-happy-100th-birthday/

“If you’re just getting into your car, tragedy strikes America. Terrorists apparently hijacking four planes, attacking the World Trade Center and the Pentagon,” said Sean Hannity shorty after the attack.

The attacks took the lives of nearly 3,000 people, injuring 6,000 more in less than two-hours. That’s hundreds more than the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor. The event lead to two prolonged wars in the Middle East and forever changed US foreign policy.

18 years ago today, the United States suffered the worst terror attack in the history of the country. 19 hijackers -trained and funded by al Qaeda- crashed four commercial jets into New York City, Northern Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

‘SALUTE TO AMERICA’: Trump to Deliver National Address on 4th of July, Military Fly-Over of US Capitol

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.19.19

President Trump will address the nation on the 4th of July in an official ‘Solute to America,’ celebrating the USA’s independence with a firework show accompanied by a military fly-over of the nation’s Capitol.

“There is no more appropriate place to celebrate the anniversary of American independence than among the Nation’s monuments on the National Mall and the memorials to the service men and women who have defended the United States for the past 243 years,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Bernhardt. “For the first time in many years, the World War II Memorial and areas around the Reflecting Pool will be open for the public to enjoy a stunning fireworks display and an address by our Commander-in-Chief. We are excited to open these new areas so that more visitors may experience this year’s Independence Day celebration in our nation’s capital.”

“Additionally, this year for the first time in recent memory, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the World War II Memorial and Constitution Gardens will each be accessible and available as a location from which to view the fireworks. These prime viewing areas are now outside of the fireworks safety zone due to the fireworks launch site being moved from the Reflecting Pool to West Potomac Park. The change of locations also means that the Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial will be accessible to the public on Independence Day. In previous years it had been closed due to the old fireworks safety zone,” adds the press release.

The announcement comes just hours after President Trump officially kicked-off his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida.

President Trump shattered fundraising records less than 24 hours after officially announcing his 2020 campaign; taking in more than $24.8 million in the first day of his re-election run for the White House.

“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” posted GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel.

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

President Trump confirmed this week that more than 100,000 people requested passes to hear his high-stakes speech in Orlando Tuesday night; with massive lines forming hours before the Commander-in-Chief is set to kick-off his 2020 re-election campaign.

“It was a sea of red under the sweltering sun Tuesday as thousands of Trump supporters, decked out in MAGA-inspired attire, waited outside the Amway Center hours before the president’s arrival,” reports Fox News.