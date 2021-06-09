https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/anti-liberty-leftists-cant-deal-with-the-fact-that-ar-15s-save-lives-and-are-common-like-swiss-army-knives/

The past few days have seen a number of unhinged reactions to decision that the California ‘assault weapon’ ban is unconstitutional. Anti-liberty Leftists from across the board went ballistic over the news. In particular they lost the plot over a very astute observation that the popular AR-15 rifle is like the everyday Swiss army knife.

The video is from Braden from Langley Outdoors Academy that has been tracking the changes in how the authoritarians of the anti-liberty Left have been incessantly attacking our common sense civil rights over the past 6 months. In particular, he noticed that many of the authoritarian socialist media became obsessed over the first line in the Introduction of the decision Miller v. Bonta:

Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle, the AR-15 is the kind of versatile gun that lies at the intersection of the kinds of firearms protected under District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008) and United States v Miller, 307 U.S. 174 (1939). Yet, the State of California makes it a crime to have an AR15 type rifle. Therefore, this Court declares the California statutes to be unconstitutional.

These are just a couple of examples cited:

Of course, none of those can top the unhinged reaction that had to be edited for excessive profanity that begins with an insane headline:

Moloch is Hungry

…

F…k that judge. Just f…k him. I’m not going to bother fisking his m……y 97 (NINETY-SEVEN) page opinion that seems to think that because other states permit weapons of mass murder, California must too. I’m not going to trot out careful arguments or mortality data or international comparisons or suicide numbers or any of that stuff because this is not a reasoned, coherent legal decision. It’s just guns=good and if the tree of liberty gets watered from time to time, too bad. Moloch is Hungry I’m done. Guns wreck civil society. There’s no justification for allowing some a…….e who has doubts about his sexual prowess to make life/death decisions whenever and wherever they want. Etc. And note what I’m reading as a pretty d….n clear signal in the quote-fragment above. Californians who are not sworn LEOs or members of the armed forces need “homeland defense equipment”?

This of course illustrates the point that it’s time to start referring to the authoritarian Left as anti-liberty and not just ‘anti-gun’ because we lose the argument when it’s framed as ‘pro-gun/anti-gun’. Since they inherently think of guns as evil, the subliminal message to the public is one of ‘pro-evil/anti-evil’ with the Left ending up on the winning side of that messaging.

The point in all of this is that the authoritarian left has spent a lot of time demonising the AR-15 and ‘Assault Weapons’ in general. They are openly attacking this comparison because it makes this extremely popular and ubiquitous rifle what it truly is, a tool of self-defence for everyone.

Anti-liberty Leftists cannot abide the truth of the matter, attacking with as much vehemence as they can muster to suppress it while they still can. It’s time that we push back to remind everyone that indeed, the AR-15 is the ‘Swiss army knife’ that saves lives.

