https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/aoc-has-got-a-lotta-problems-with-joe-biden-and-senate-dems-and-now-theyre-gonna-hear-about-em/

The Biden administration just can’t do anything right lately. Even AOC can’t help but be disappointed.

This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

It would be helpful if the US would finally acknowledge its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region. Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021

If only it were just the illegal immigration issue that had AOC all riled up. Alas, she’s pretty much had it with everything the Biden administration and Senate Democrats have been doing since taking back control of the Executive and Legislative Branches:

Pres. Biden & Senate Dems should take a step back and ask themselves if playing patty-cake w GOP Senators is really worth the dismantling of people’s voting rights, setting the planet on fire, allowing massive corporations and the wealthy to not pay their fair share of taxes, etc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2021

Senate Republicans are literally dismantling people’s voting rights and setting the planet on fire and letting corporations and wealthy people get away with not paying their taxes. How can this be happening while the Democrats are in power?

It’s actually not happening.

No one’s voting rights are being dismantled, you flaming moron. https://t.co/8WvSzpxdZG — RBe (@RBPundit) June 9, 2021

But we’re immensely enjoying watching AOC attack the Democratic Party from the Left. Liberal infighting is never not entertaining.

You are great at catastrophizing. It’s a good thing only about half the country takes your histrionics seriously. Tamp it down and relax a bit. https://t.co/1eC1POHD4u — Eleanor of AquitaineAmy (@Aimeeisthebomb) June 9, 2021

‘Why won’t you people believe what I believe?!?!…It must be because you’re EVIL!’ #notacult https://t.co/rMZcEFEbne — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 9, 2021

You love to see it.

Exit question for AOC:

You can’t even take care of your own family. How are we supposed to trust you with our nation? https://t.co/RkPhdwhhsU — Mike (@TheonlyMshann) June 9, 2021

Maybe AOC should take a step back and ask herself if her time would be better spent tending to her sick abuela instead of ranting and raving on Twitter.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

