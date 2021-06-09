https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/09/joebama-administration-will-not-require-vaccination-for-federal-employees-in-workplace-nor-should-any-federal-department-ask-about-vaccination-status/

Considering how vested they are in pushing vaccines, this federal guidance today reflects a strong likelihood the politics and legality do not support mandating vaccines for employees. It will be very interesting to see how the lawsuits against private businesses that are requiring vaccinations are settled in the courts.

This is a very interesting development and it will also be interesting to see how the media react to government employees not being forced to vaccinate; as the leftist media have, in the aggregate, been defending all businesses that have required vaccines.

Federal Guidance released today shows the federal agencies are advised not to require vaccination status, nor inquire about vaccination status, for federal employees [LINK]:

Q: Should agencies require employees to be vaccinated or inquire regarding their vaccination status? A: The Administration strongly encourages all Americans, including Federal employees and contractors, to be vaccinated. Employees should receive paid time off to be vaccinated and to deal with any side effects. At present, COVID-19 vaccination should generally not be a pre-condition for employees or contractors at executive departments and agencies (agencies) to work in-person in Federal buildings, on Federal lands, and in other settings as required by their job duties. Federal employees and contractors may voluntarily share information about their vaccination status, but agencies should not require federal employees or contractors to disclose such information. Responding to agency inquiries should be voluntary, and agencies should comply with any applicable laws, including requirements under the Privacy Act and the Paperwork Reduction Act, and any applicable collective bargaining obligations. When an employee or contractor voluntarily discloses that they are unvaccinated or declines to provide vaccination information, agencies should use that information to implement CDC-recommended mitigation measures, including masking and physical distancing. (link)



