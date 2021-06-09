https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biden-us-troops-not-joke-greatest-threat-facing-america-global-warming-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday evening landed in the UK and addressed troops at Royal Air Force Mildenhall.

Joe Biden’s speech was awkward and cringeworthy.

Biden told the troops that he ‘keeps forgetting he’s president.’

Then he said this…

“This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming,” Biden said with a straight face.

But last week Joe Biden said white supremacy was the greatest threat.

VIDEO:

BIDEN: Global warming is “the greatest threat facing America” pic.twitter.com/Afl2lHRnk8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021

