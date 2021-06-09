https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biden-us-troops-not-joke-greatest-threat-facing-america-global-warming-video/
Joe Biden on Wednesday evening landed in the UK and addressed troops at Royal Air Force Mildenhall.
Joe Biden’s speech was awkward and cringeworthy.
Advertisement – story continues below
Biden told the troops that he ‘keeps forgetting he’s president.’
Then he said this…
TRENDING: ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE: Via Rep. Mark Finchem: SIX States Have Visited The Audit – “ALL States NEED To Come Here”
“This is not a joke. You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming,” Biden said with a straight face.
But last week Joe Biden said white supremacy was the greatest threat.
Advertisement – story continues below
VIDEO:
BIDEN: Global warming is “the greatest threat facing America” pic.twitter.com/Afl2lHRnk8
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021