https://hannity.com/media-room/bidens-abroad-first-lady-tells-president-to-pay-attention-during-address-in-england/

‘RIDICULOUS!’ Jill Biden Says Voters Don’t Have the Right to Question Joe’s ‘Cognitive Decline’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.19.20

Doctor Jill Biden deflected growing criticism of her husband’s refusal to acknowledge any issues regarding his “cognitive ability” this week; saying it’s “ridiculous” to question Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

“President Trump really attacking your husband’s cognitive ability, suggesting he’s lost a step or two in the last few years,” asked one reporter. “Is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated?”

“No, that’s ridiculous. Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to Governors, on the Zoom, doing fundraisers, doing briefings. He doesn’t stop from nine in the morning until 11 at night. That’s ridiculous!” said Jill Biden.

Watch Dr. Biden’s comments above.

A LITTLE LATE: Biden, First Lady to Tour ‘Frozen Texas’ as Temps Rise to a Pleasant 77 Degrees

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.21

President Biden and First Lady Jill will tour Houston, Texas Friday as residents recover from a cold-snap that left millions without power and heat.

“The president and first lady Jill Biden will arrive around noon central time in the state, and will tour a food bank and emergency operations center. Biden also will visit a COVID-19 vaccination center,” reports the NY Post.

“The trip is one of Biden’s first as president and he will take on the role of comforter in chief after the cold snap plunged Texas residents into misery, with burst water pipes in homes and days without heat or electricity,” adds the newspaper.

Read the full report here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...