‘RIDICULOUS!’ Jill Biden Says Voters Don’t Have the Right to Question Joe’s ‘Cognitive Decline’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.19.20

Doctor Jill Biden deflected growing criticism of her husband’s refusal to acknowledge any issues regarding his “cognitive ability” this week; saying it’s “ridiculous” to question Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

“President Trump really attacking your husband’s cognitive ability, suggesting he’s lost a step or two in the last few years,” asked one reporter. “Is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated?”

“No, that’s ridiculous. Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to Governors, on the Zoom, doing fundraisers, doing briefings. He doesn’t stop from nine in the morning until 11 at night. That’s ridiculous!” said Jill Biden.

Watch Dr. Biden’s comments above.