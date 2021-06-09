https://hannity.com/media-room/bidens-abroad-first-lady-tells-president-to-pay-attention-during-address-in-england/
‘RIDICULOUS!’ Jill Biden Says Voters Don’t Have the Right to Question Joe’s ‘Cognitive Decline’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.19.20
Doctor Jill Biden deflected growing criticism of her husband’s refusal to acknowledge any issues regarding his “cognitive ability” this week; saying it’s “ridiculous” to question Joe Biden’s fitness for office.
“President Trump really attacking your husband’s cognitive ability, suggesting he’s lost a step or two in the last few years,” asked one reporter. “Is that a fair attack? Is that something that should be debated?”
“No, that’s ridiculous. Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to Governors, on the Zoom, doing fundraisers, doing briefings. He doesn’t stop from nine in the morning until 11 at night. That’s ridiculous!” said Jill Biden.
Watch Dr. Biden’s comments above.
A LITTLE LATE: Biden, First Lady to Tour ‘Frozen Texas’ as Temps Rise to a Pleasant 77 Degrees
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.21
President Biden and First Lady Jill will tour Houston, Texas Friday as residents recover from a cold-snap that left millions without power and heat.
“The president and first lady Jill Biden will arrive around noon central time in the state, and will tour a food bank and emergency operations center. Biden also will visit a COVID-19 vaccination center,” reports the NY Post.
🚨 NEW: @POTUS will travel to Houston, Texas on Friday. #TXlege #TexasStrong https://t.co/ipXKorKTJi
— Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz46) February 23, 2021
President Biden and @FLOTUS board AF1, headed to Houston as Texas recovers from a devastating winter storm pic.twitter.com/5ukl0tVpi1
— Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) February 26, 2021
“The trip is one of Biden’s first as president and he will take on the role of comforter in chief after the cold snap plunged Texas residents into misery, with burst water pipes in homes and days without heat or electricity,” adds the newspaper.
Read the full report here.