https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/bidens-jan-6-narrative-just-got-even-more-ridiculous/

Share the truth

Federal prosecutors are saying the unrest on January 6 resulted in “approximately $1,495,326.55 damage to the United States Capitol.” The figure was disclosed last week in a plea agreement with one of the January 6 defendants.

What’s notable about the $1.5 million is how remarkably small it is. The government can misplace that much on a National Science Foundation study of lizards walking on treadmills . In 2017, then–former vice president Joe Biden paid $2.7 million for his Delaware North Shore beach house, or $1.2 million less than estimated repairs to the Capitol from an event Biden called the ” worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Since he brought it up, the estimated total costs of the Civil War ” came to $7 billion — or roughly two full years of GDP in 1860.” Two years of GDP now would be somewhere north of 43 trillion dollars . Now, that’s damage.

By comparison, it’s going to cost Minneapolis more than three times that measly $1.5 million just to build a temporary replacement for the Third Precinct station BLM rioters burned down last spring.

It’s even less than the $2.3 million the City of Portland, Oregon figures it’ll shell out just […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

