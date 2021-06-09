http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/0IjJt-mx0kA/

Just one day ahead of the 2021 CMT Music Awards, Morgan Wallen fans are back at it after fan-funded billboards popped up across Nashville this week supporting the embattled country music singer and his mullet.

“The fans are speaking. Enough is Enough,” seven billboards complete with a plaid, red-and-black checkered backgrounds scatted across Nashville read in all capital letters. “Music industry we want to be heard.”

The billboards, some located on Broadway and West End Avenue, include a silhouette of the 28-year-old East Tennessee native’s face with a white mullet.

According to the billboards, “Darleen Ingram and fans” paid for them to support Morgan, from Sneedville, about 70 miles northeast of Knoxville near the Tennessee-Virginia border. The move comes after a video surfaced of him earlier this year shouting a racial slur in Nashville that prompted swift backlash from the music industry.

Return to the stage:Morgan Wallen returns to stage at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar after racial slur controversy

In a five-minute video posted to YouTube, Wallen apologized for his actions, describing what is depicted in the video as “hour 72 of 72 of a bender.” He first issued a brief apology via TMZ — which published the video — in early February.

“I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but, for today, please don’t,” Wallen said. “I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing. The time of my return is solely upon me and the work I’ve put in.”

Meanwhile, his “Dangerous: The Double Album,” released in January,” enjoyed a record-breaking 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart — and the majority of that run occurred after he was filmed using the racial slur.

Real change?:Will Morgan Wallen’s racist outburst bring real change to Music Row?

Since the video surfaced, many in country radio shelved Wallen, streaming services pulled his music from promoted playlists, the ACM Awards withdrew him from eligibility and his label, Nashville’s Big Loud, suspended his contract.

The billboards mark at least the third set of billboards paid for by Wallen’s fans. In April, they funded six billboards in Nashville just before the ACM Awards. In May, they bought a billboard in Los Angeles boycotting the Billboard Music Awards.

Back in the public eye:Morgan Wallen is back in the public eye, but not all paths are open for singer after slur

Wallen was a three-time winner at the Billboard Music Awards, despite being barred from attending or performing on the show.

In May, the Country Music Association’s Board of Directors voted Wallen will be eligible for awards at this year’s CMA Awards, but not the show’s top categories. The board decided he is not eligible for individual artist categories, such as entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year, Catharine McNelly, a CMA spokeswoman said.

After the video ignited public backlash, Wallen said he took meetings with “some amazing Black organizations.” Performance rights organization BMI asked gospel legend BeBe Winans to discuss with Wallen the impact of his words; the Nashville NAACP reportedly invited Wallen to have a conversation.

The singer emphasized that he’s “carefully choosing my next steps to repair.”

Where to watch the CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards air Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV.

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the field with four nominations apiece, including two each in top prize Video of the Year. Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and Little Big Town follow with three nominations each.

Brown returns to host for a second year, joined by Ballerini, a first-time co-host.

Matt Leimkuehler and Dave Paulson contributed to this report. Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

