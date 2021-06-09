https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/bitter-racist-nikole-hannah-jones-lashes-out-at-journalists-for-letting-republicans-get-away-with-telling-the-truth-about-critical-race-theory/

Nikole Hannah-Jones is apparently still smarting from not becoming a tenured professor at UNC’s journalism school, because she sounds pretty pissed at the journalist community right now.

And before you get too excited, you should know that her beef with journalism is not a liberal agenda, but rather that the media’s agenda isn’t far-Left enough, particularly when it comes to racism and Critical Race Theory:

It’s a failure of journalism if stories on the critical race theory “controversy” do not include the factual and contextual reporting that this is a well-planned Republican misinformation strategy and that nearly nothing being labeled critical race theory actually is CRT. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

Journalists aren’t doing their jobs if they don’t point out that Republicans are unfairly painting a legitimately racist mindset as racist.

Like, basic reporting would demand that we make Republicans define critical race theory, and then we fact check that against what CRT actually is and whether CRT is actually being taught where and how Republicans claim. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

Almost none of this reporting actually defines critical race theory, a clear indication that the reporters reporting on it do not actually really know what it is, nor does it question why everyone is “suddenly” talking about a legal theory that has been around for decades. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

And hint: CRT is not radical if you actually know what it is. The ideal that race is embedded in the law and our nation’s institutions is simply a historical fact. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

“Simply a historical fact,” says the woman whose claim to fame is willfully distorting historical fact to push a narrative that has no basis in historical fact.

I mean, just read an actual book or even an essay about critical race theorists. It’s called: Reporting.https://t.co/iunGcCGDZw — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

Teaching that racism was embedded in the American legal system is not a “divisive concept,” just historical fact. This is my go-to. It is 496 pages long. https://t.co/rvYsbpB8Ge — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

“Just historical fact.” There she goes again.

This is why I keep saying: Newsrooms and journalists need to treat race and racism as an area of expertise. Political reporters without the grounding in the history and sociology of racism are ill-equipped to cover the political landscape of the United States. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 9, 2021

So are toxic Critical Race Theorists with persecution complexes and delusions of grandeur.

When a journalist points out her colleagues are not doing their jobs, does it make a difference? I hope so. https://t.co/dGThJc37jI — GirlPowerCantStandHypocrites (@growing0up0girl) June 9, 2021

We’re well aware that journalists suck at their jobs. But Nikole Hannah-Jones is not in any position of moral authority to pass judgment. Plus, she’s not a journalist.

Another failure of much of today’s journalism. https://t.co/ka6f3C5vtc — John Ferra (@1xaipe) June 9, 2021

Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for the “1619 Project.” That, sir, is a failure of journalism.

Critical Race Theory is flaming garbage. Just like Nikole Hannah-Jones.

No, it’s a grassroots uprising against a dishonest hate movement. — Mark Glennon (@GlennonMarkE) June 9, 2021

And dishonest hatemongers like Nikole Hannah-Jones.

