Democrat President Joe Biden’s crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border sank to new lows last month as U.S. law enforcement officials apprehended more illegal aliens trying to enter the U.S. than in any other month on record at the Department of Homeland Security, which was founded in 2002.

“In May 2021, CBP encountered 180,034 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “Single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters.”

The disastrous border numbers for last month represented a staggering 674% increase vs. May of 2020 when 23,237 illegal aliens were apprehended. Last month’s numbers were the worst numbers in more than two decades.

The Trump administration turned around the situation on the border starting late during Fiscal Year 2019 and kept them low throughout Fiscal Year 2020. Biden’s border crisis has worsened every month that he has been in office in terms of the number of illegal aliens apprehended at the southern border.

🚨 Biden Border Crisis News: 180,000 illegal immigrants were arrested at the border in May. This is a 674% INCREASE over last year, and a new 21-year high. https://t.co/ciRQnOBf0b — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 9, 2021

🚨🚨NEW ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NUMBERS ARE OUT FOR MAY🚨🚨 February: 101,120 illegal alien apprehensions March: 173,348 illegal alien apprehensions April: 178,622 illegal alien apprehensions May: 180,034 illegal alien apprehensions #BidenBorderCrisis — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 9, 2021

RNC Research Director Zach Parkinson noted that the release of the latest border statistics came after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Central America to address what the administration claims are the root causes of their border crisis.

“Biden Admin clearly trying to bury this,” Parkinson wrote. “They chose to release this after hours while Biden is in the UK and White House press corps is operating on a different schedule. This also conveniently comes **after** Kamala Harris returned from Guatemala and Mexico City, so she couldn’t be asked about it on her trip.”

This also conveniently comes **after** Kamala Harris returned from Guatemala and Mexico City, so she couldn’t be asked about it on her trip — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) June 9, 2021

“More than 38,000 children who migrated to the United States from countries south of Mexico and came across the southern border without a parent have been released throughout the country since President Joe Biden took office,” The Washington Examiner reported. “The figure represents the highest number of migrant children to be discharged from government custody at any point in U.S. history.”

