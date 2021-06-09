Brett Winterble Stack of Stuff Posted by keith doherty | Jun 9, 2021 | Rush Limbaugh | 0 | https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/09/brett-winterble-2505-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2/ Jun 9, 2021 Topics Discussed on Today’s Excursion into Broadcast Excellence RushLimbaugh.com: The Most Radical Leftist Ticket Democrats Have Ever Foisted Upon Us – 08.14.20 RushLimbaugh.com: The End of U.S. Space Exploration and the Impact of Exposure to the American Flag on Liberals – 07.21.11 Axios: Scoop: Illegal border crossings most in over decade — with four months to go The Hill: Biden heads to Europe at difficult moment for his domestic agenda NBC: Biden heads for Europe to meet Putin, a pandemic and skeptical allies Politico: Capito ‘frustrated,’ says White House ‘kept moving the goalposts’ on infrastructure Politico: Bipartisan infrastructure talks implode, but Congress still has a way out New York Times: President Biden cut off infrastructure talks with top Senate Republicans, turning to a bipartisan group of centrist senators to try to salvage a deal CNBC: Biden seeks new coalition for infrastructure bill as talks with key GOP senators fall apart FOXNews: ‘Squad’ Dem Cori Bush to Joe Manchin: Fall in line or ‘get out of our way’ New York Times: Republicans win two Texas mayoral races, including one in McAllen, which is 85 percent Hispanic. FOXNews: Kamala Harris slammed for ‘cringe’ response to border questions: ‘Not a joke to laugh at’ UK Guardian: Guardian: AOC condemns Kamala Harris for telling Guatemalan migrants not to come to US New York Post: Biden throws his clueless vice president under the bus Breitbart: Lauren Boebert Brings Cardboard Kamala Harris to U.S. Border amid VP’s Visit Refusal FOXNews: Nikki Haley rips Kamala Harris for handling of border crisis: ‘This is embarrassing’ Federalist: New York Times Staffer: Seeing ‘Dozens Of American Flags’ Over The Weekend Was ‘Disturbing’ YahooNews: New York Times Editorial Board Member ‘Disturbed’ by Sight of American Flags FOXNews: NYT, MSNBC’s Mara Gay: ‘Disturbing’ to see ‘dozens of American flags’ on trucks in Long Island FOXNews: Ilhan Omar says America, like Hamas and the Taliban, has committed ‘unthinkable atrocities’ Washington Examiner: Biden rejoining the World Health Organization looks worse every day AFP: Tough fight looms against ransomware ‘epidemic’ USA Today: FBI secretly ran phone encryption program used by organized crime, global sting yields 800 arrests The Hill: Capitol Hill vendor hit by ransomware attack: report Gateway Pundit: Jane Fonda Encourages Anti-Pipeline Activists in Minnesota to Mess with Critical US Infrastructure Study Finds: Bedtime stories really do make sick children feel better Martha Stewart: There’s a Scientific Reason Why Your Sick Child Feels Better After a Bedtime Story Share this:TwitterFacebook You Might Like Share: Rate: