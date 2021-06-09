http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i-gZWq5TvCM/

Prominent personalities on the right are highlighting the glaring hypocrisy of the left and establishment media following the revelations that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in exchanges with his white attorney.

The exchanges, found on Hunter’s infamous laptop, show the president’s son repeatedly using the n-word in messages with his white attorney George Mesires. In one such message, he inquired about where to find “unconditional love,” to which Mesires mentioned God, Hunter’s late-brother Beau, and Hunter’s children. Hunter responded, calling Mesires the n-word and dismissed God as “just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened.”

Despite the repeated use of the racial slur, the establishment media has been relatively silent, even though they were positively enchanted by rumors lodged by disgruntled former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who suggested former President Donald Trump used that same word, though she never provided proof.

Surely, many right-wing personalities have surmised, the same grace would not be extended to Republican personalities, such as Trump’s sons. Cancel culture would kick into high gear. Yet, left-wing calls to cancel Hunter are not overwhelming the media landscape.

“Why hasn’t @Yamiche condemned Hunter Biden’s racism?!” Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, asked of a PBS reporter:

Why hasn’t @Yamiche condemned Hunter Biden’s racism?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 9, 2021

“Is Hunter Biden a white nationalist now or does that term only apply to Republicans?” Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones asked:

Is Hunter Biden a white nationalist now or does that term only apply to Republicans? — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) June 8, 2021

“Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near & dear in mind,” Megyn Kelly remarked:

Turns out when Joe Biden was telling us what a racist country America is, he had someone very near & dear in mind. https://t.co/15EjQRXXwh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2021

“Hunter Biden is a bigot. Like his father,” Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump, said:

Hunter Biden is a bigot. Like his father. — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 9, 2021

“Most of the media is ignoring Hunter Biden using racial slurs in his texts. Can you imagine the media reaction if one of Trump’s kids had been caught doing this?” Outkick’s Clay Travis observed.

“The treatment should be the exact same for both,” he added. “The fact it isn’t is clear & transparent media bias”:

Most of the media is ignoring Hunter Biden using racial slurs in his texts. Can you imagine the media reaction if one of Trump’s kids had been caught doing this? The treatment should be the exact same for both. The fact it isn’t is clear & transparent media bias. https://t.co/RwzxZXONjD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 9, 2021

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) called the revelations “disgusting and unacceptable” and also noted the stunning silence from CNN and what he described as “countless ‘woke’ celebrities”:

This is disgusting and unacceptable. Can’t help but notice the silence from CNN and countless “woke” celebrities.https://t.co/wU3P5T98S5 — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) June 8, 2021

Others piled on, noting the lack of action from the establishment media, which would typically head up a mass cancel campaign if Hunter were associated with one of their GOP political enemies:

Weird how everyone who screamed about “racism” & “white supremacy” for the last 4 years are completely *silent* about member of the First Family Hunter Biden using the N-word multiple times along with racist stereotypes & memes. Isn’t this what you have been waiting for? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2021

Hunter Biden and anyone who has ever known him must apologize. Tulane must fire him. He must lose his secret service protection. He must publicly atone for his racist heart. His father must also take a knee. Am I doing this right? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 9, 2021

Brian has a problem with this but no problem with Hunter Biden casually throwing around the N-word. https://t.co/YhIYnsM4Q4 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 8, 2021

Breaking: @DonaldJTrumpJr uses N word in texts multiple times. Okay, now that I have your attention, it was actually Hunter Biden. You should still care. #RacistHunter https://t.co/a8ybcoI5af — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 8, 2021

lol This bold-faced lie from NYT + the near universal blackout from MSM reporters about Hunter Biden using the n-word repeatedly, are both emblematic of how the leftwing media will always circle the wagons to protect their own and those they agree with politically. https://t.co/qElUrF0v5t — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 8, 2021

Content of character matters more than color of skin. Hunter Biden is offensive on both counts. Where are you, @TheDemocrats? Where are you #BLM? Speak up or shut your lying mouths moving forward. https://t.co/y6OsVdRHXG — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 9, 2021

