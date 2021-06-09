https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinese-mom-chews-out-loudoun-county-you-are-just-like-communist-mao/

Watch a brave parent who grew up in Mao’s China point out all of the identical traits b/n the Cultural Revolution and what LCPS, and really every school system, are doing through the use of CRT. pic.twitter.com/zH7XuyBmW6 — The Virginia Project UAC (@TVPUAC) June 9, 2021

“I’ve been very alarmed by what’s going on in our school. You are now teaching…. training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China all this seems very familiar. The Communist regime uses the same ‘critical theory’ to divide people, the only difference is that they use class instead of race. During the cultural revolution I witnessed students and teachers that can turn against each other. We change the school names to be politically correct, we were taught to denounce our heritage, the Red Guards destroy anything that is not Communist.”

“We are also encouraged to report on each other just like the student equity ambassador program and bias reporting system. This is indeed the American version of the Chinese Communist… the Chinese culture revolution. The critical race theory has its roots in cultural Marxism, it should have no place in our schools.”