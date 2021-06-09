https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/cicadas-1-white-house-press-corps-0/

The White House press corp’s chartered jet flying them to Europe to cover President Joe Biden was grounded because of a — wait for it — cicada infestation:

The White House press charter, flying from Dulles to Europe ahead of President Biden, has been delayed for hours – due to mechanical issues caused by cicadas Yes. Cicadas. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 9, 2021

“A swarm of cicadas came out of one of the engines”:

“A swarm of cicadas came out of one of the engines.” https://t.co/FtCTEVV1bt — Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) June 9, 2021

They had to take a replacement plane:

Update: About seven hours later, the White House press charter is taking off for England at 3:56 am. Cheers! https://t.co/GCuTiEnNyF — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) June 9, 2021

LOL:

Engines on the replacement plane appear to be cicada-free. But evidence of the insect saboteurs is everywhere https://t.co/RB82nPSYme pic.twitter.com/laNR7opKvy — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) June 9, 2021

“Hot bug summer”?

Hot Bug Summer spares no one. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) June 9, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

