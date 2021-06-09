https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/09/cicadas-1-white-house-press-corps-0/

The White House press corp’s chartered jet flying them to Europe to cover President Joe Biden was grounded because of a — wait for it — cicada infestation:

“A swarm of cicadas came out of one of the engines”:

They had to take a replacement plane:

LOL:

“Hot bug summer”?

