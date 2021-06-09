https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/clearly-trying-to-bury-this-cbp-reports-that-border-crossings-remain-at-21-year-high/

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has released the numbers for May, when there were more than 180,000 border “encounters,” a 21-year high. But it’s just a seasonal thing, right?

Massive after hours news dump – border crossings remain at a 21-year high, more than 180,000 in May Biden Admin clearly trying to bury this They chose to release this after hours while Biden is in the UK and White House press corps is operating on a different schedule https://t.co/xhLi7jfE84 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) June 9, 2021

This also conveniently comes **after** Kamala Harris returned from Guatemala and Mexico City, so she couldn’t be asked about it on her trip — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) June 9, 2021

Now that she’s told Guatemalans, “Do not come,” that number should drop significantly.

“There were over 180,000 border arrests in May — a 21-year high” Kamala Harris, probably: pic.twitter.com/MCpq8CLoZL — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) June 9, 2021

But it only went up 1% over April. That’s like one tenth the rate of inflation, so PROGRESS — Lobbing BRiCS (@Lobbing_BRiCS) June 9, 2021

Climate change must have really gone through the roof in the past few months… 🤔 — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) June 9, 2021

How many are unaccompanied minors left at the border to fend for themselves @JoeBiden? — Kellie (@Opinion8dKellie) June 9, 2021

That unprecedented surge right after Biden was sworn in 👀.

They know EXACTLY what is happening, and don’t care to fix it. — HardAs◇’s (@Willadamus) June 9, 2021

Looks like things were humming along just fine until about January of this year. WHAT could have happened?!? 😡 — Sunny (@Sunny_1961_) June 10, 2021

Look April to April, a ten fold increase…

It’s not a border it’s a sieve. — spud_gun (@spudgun28648585) June 10, 2021

Kinda missing the bigger picture here pic.twitter.com/P7yemzmWqu — carl von clawso (@killfile) June 10, 2021

The numbers are so bad they’ve moved from comparing year over year to month over month. May 2020: 23,237

May 2021: 180,034 (+774%) — Cupcake Connoisseur (@FistFreke) June 10, 2021

Let’s be real, you have no idea what is actually going on. The southern border is run by the cartels and human traffickers now. Just the way Joe Biden wants it. — Jeremy Maier (@JeremyMaier6) June 9, 2021

Joe Biden is talking about climate change and white supremacy bullshit, his wife pretends she’s giving a speech at G7 and vice President cackling hyena thinks she’s been to the border because she hasn’t been to Europe.

Meanwhile we’re literally being invaded by foreign occupiers. https://t.co/p50tGMjVTP — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 10, 2021

Hey, credit the Washington Post for actually picking up the story:

NEW: May was busiest month along Mexico border since Biden took office, with 121k adult migrants and soaring numbers of crossers from countries outside Mexico and Central America, CBP figures show https://t.co/oubp99upEQ — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) June 9, 2021

Chocolate Chocolate Chip! — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) June 10, 2021

Build. Back. Better — Art Lippo (@ArtLippo) June 10, 2021

