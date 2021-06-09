https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/clearly-trying-to-bury-this-cbp-reports-that-border-crossings-remain-at-21-year-high/

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has released the numbers for May, when there were more than 180,000 border “encounters,” a 21-year high. But it’s just a seasonal thing, right?

Now that she’s told Guatemalans, “Do not come,” that number should drop significantly.

Hey, credit the Washington Post for actually picking up the story:

