Contradicting the claims of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the FDA, a study by the prestigious Cleveland Clinic concluded there is no need to vaccinate people who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Article by Art Moore from WND.

The study found individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection do not get additional benefits from vaccination, reported News-Medical.Net

The finding aligned with a study published last month in Nature by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis concluding that even mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can produce lasting immunity that would guard against repeated infections.

Fauci, the White House coronavirus adviser, recently told Business Insider that vaccines are “better than the traditional response you get from natural infection” and everyone should get a COVID shot. And last month, the Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory saying the same.

But the Cleveland Clinic study found no significant difference in COVID-19 incidence between previously infected and vaccinated participants.

Not a single incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection was observed in previously infected participants with or without vaccination.

The Cleveland study monitored 52,238 employees of the clinic who each received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at an interval of 28 days. Among them, 5% had previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Infected people do not need the vaccine

News-Medical.Net summed up the implications of the study.

“A practical and useful message would be to consider symptomatic COVID-19 to be as good as having received a vaccine, and that people who have had COVID-19 confirmed by a reliable laboratory test do not need the vaccine,” the news site said.

That’s also the conclusion of Yale University epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch.

He pointed WND to a massive study in Israel finding that people who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the previous three or more months had at least as much protection against new infection, hospitalization and death as vaccinated people.

“People become immune by surviving infection,” argued Risch, professor of epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at the Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine.

In an email to WND, he explained that serum antibodies and T-cell antibodies – the white blood cells that attack infections – demonstrate past history of infection.

Risch said the FDA is correct that antibodies from infection are not the same as post-vaccination antibodies. But this is irrelevant, he contended.

“These natural antibodies are proof of past infection,” said Risch. “Past infection is extremely strong evidence of immunity.”

‘We are not seeing reinfections’

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University, believes that both immunity through vaccination and through infection are probably “life-long” and can be maintained without boosters.

“There is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer,” Makary said in a recent interview with radio WMAL in Washington, D.C. “We are not seeing reinfections, and when they do happen, they’re rare. Their symptoms are mild or are asymptomatic.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., recently said he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19 because he already has immunity through infection.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated, because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul said in an interview last month with John Catsimatidis on WABC radio in New York City.

In November, several researchers told the New York Times they had found that natural immunity from COVID occured and there were indications it is long-lasting.

People infected with the closely related virus SARS-CoV-1 have been shown to be immune for at least 17 nears, according to a study published by the journal Nature.

