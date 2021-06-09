https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/cnn-media-newsletter-sees-fox-news-pouncing-on-nyt-editorial-board-members-american-flag-comments/

During an appearance on MSNBC, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay remarked that when she was on Long Island recently, she saw “dozens of American flags” and described it as “just disturbing.” After blowback, the Times’ PR department sprang into action and released a statement claiming that the comments you clearly saw and heard Mara Gay make on video are being taken out of context.

CNN’s media newsletter covered Gay’s comments… sort of. The spin here is more “Fox News pounces,” and the newsletter also pounced on Fox News a few more times:

Sign up for CNN’s media newsletter for the latest Fox News coverage! Today’s begins with 6 stories on FNC, which includes this backhanded coverage of Mara Gay’s comments: pic.twitter.com/CCuJFlnl73 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 9, 2021

If you want to know what’s happening on Fox News, subscribe to CNN’s media newsletter!

Our elites are high school Mean Girls without the edge of self-awareness. https://t.co/yGE8002J1G — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 9, 2021

And of course it includes the inevitable plug for Stelter’s reissued book with MORE Fox News coverage. Oh wait, make that TWO plugs. https://t.co/HZQcoWRfz8 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 9, 2021

Fox News couldn’t hope for a better promotional department than the one they have at CNN.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

