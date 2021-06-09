https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/cnn-media-newsletter-sees-fox-news-pouncing-on-nyt-editorial-board-members-american-flag-comments/

During an appearance on MSNBC, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay remarked that when she was on Long Island recently, she saw “dozens of American flags” and described it as “just disturbing.” After blowback, the Times’ PR department sprang into action and released a statement claiming that the comments you clearly saw and heard Mara Gay make on video are being taken out of context.

CNN’s media newsletter covered Gay’s comments… sort of. The spin here is more “Fox News pounces,” and the newsletter also pounced on Fox News a few more times:

If you want to know what’s happening on Fox News, subscribe to CNN’s media newsletter!

Fox News couldn’t hope for a better promotional department than the one they have at CNN.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...