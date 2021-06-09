https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/cnn-president-biden-warns-vladimir-putin-hell-tell-him-what-i-want-him-to-know/

We didn’t catch the entirety of President Biden’s heartfelt and soaring speech to airmen in the U.K. Wednesday, so maybe it was there that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he’d be telling him “what I want him to know.” We also watched the segment on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and still didn’t hear that part, so we don’t know if it came across as a threat or not.

We already know that Biden told Putin what he wanted to hear — that the U.S. would be dropping the sanctions holding up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...