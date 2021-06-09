https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/cnn-president-biden-warns-vladimir-putin-hell-tell-him-what-i-want-him-to-know/

We didn’t catch the entirety of President Biden’s heartfelt and soaring speech to airmen in the U.K. Wednesday, so maybe it was there that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he’d be telling him “what I want him to know.” We also watched the segment on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and still didn’t hear that part, so we don’t know if it came across as a threat or not.

We already know that Biden told Putin what he wanted to hear — that the U.S. would be dropping the sanctions holding up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Biden warns he’ll tell Putin ‘what I want him to know’ as he begins foreign tour @Phil_Mattingly reports pic.twitter.com/AIA9uLMLOh — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 9, 2021

Why? So Putin can laugh at him? — PerpetualMisanthrope (@TheodoreBFrazi1) June 9, 2021

That’s not a warning, you troll. — ZZ Third From the Bottom (@totter777) June 9, 2021

I laughed out loud. 😂😂😂😂 That is not a warning. It’s a sign he has no clue. https://t.co/i0R3NLvuf2 — Stacey – The Compassionate Nihilist (@ScotsFyre) June 9, 2021

So basically he has no idea what to talk about. — BCB (@BranchATL) June 9, 2021

I sell him what he knows pic.twitter.com/hM5wJMaNGL — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) June 9, 2021

Yep, he’ll tell him thumbs up on that pipeline heh — Drake Sumter (@DrakeSumter) June 9, 2021

Looking forward to Putin’s first statement after the meeting. And how much he’ll be laughing. — RookieSan #FauciLied (@Rookie_San) June 10, 2021

I’ll be surprised if Putin will be able to keep a straight face. — S. RC105 Harp (@SHarp56_) June 9, 2021

Putin: “I bring you small girl to sniff. You give me Alaska.”

Biden “HELL YEAH! DEAL!” — keymanjim (@keymanjim) June 9, 2021

Russia just shut down our gasoline supply chain for the whole East coast, and two weeks later Biden paved the way for them to build their own pipeline. This is beyond parody. Anyone who thinks Biden is being “tough on Russia” is a fucking idiot. — Andy Wicklund (@AndyWicklund) June 9, 2021

Joe Biden shuts down American pipeline to pave way for a Russian pipeline. America winning yet? Russian hackers hack into a American company pipeline. Joe Biden kisses Putin butt. So far Joe turning out to be the worst president. — Maria 🗽 🌺 (@Maria21197823) June 9, 2021

Probably going to thank him for hooking up Hunter with that 3.5 million. — Burt Macklin (@rmurph525) June 9, 2021

This is just embarrassing. World leaders are going to shove this guy around like a toddler in a mosh pit. Stand up to Russia? He already caved. China? He fully vested. — Lester White (@NDallas87) June 9, 2021

Lol. You people are beyond pathetic — Soothing your TDS (@TheFauciVirus_) June 9, 2021

Related:

‘Is this good now?’ When can we expect the usual suspects to sound the ‘collusion’ alarm over this report on Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin? https://t.co/xIgicL2RWG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

