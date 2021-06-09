https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cop-executes-dangerous-pit-maneuver-to-flip-vehicle-pregnant-woman-inside/

Jail the cop. He had no call to do this. pic.twitter.com/KoRmZoz1Vt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 9, 2021

A pregnant Nicole Harper was on her way home when Senior Cpl. Rodney Dunn caught her speeding on I-67/167 outside Jacksonville, Arkansas. Dunn claims that once he flashed his lights, she fled; however, Harper says she “was trying to find a safe place to stop on a section of interstate that has a reduced shoulder.”

The police dashcam video from Dunn’s patrol car shows Harper trying to negotiate the reduced shoulder by pulling into the right lane, slowing down, and turning on her hazards. Her actions appeared in line with Arkansas state guidance. Dunn nudged her vehicle, forcing Harper’s car into the concrete median and causing it to flip. Dunn used a PIT maneuver, or Precision Immobilization Technique, that involves deliberately hitting and spinning out cars during chases.





