https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/new-180000-illegal-aliens-arrested-border-may-674-increase-last-year/

This is Joe Biden’s America.

180,000 illegal aliens were arrested at the US-Mexico border in May – a 674% increase over the last year.

Customs and Border Protection announced 180,034 illegal aliens were encountered along the border in May, an increase from the 178,000 encountered in April.

Fox News reported:

TRENDING: COLLATERAL DAMAGE: New Study CONFIRMS Trump Was Right – And Fauci, Democrats, Media, Tech Giants, etc. Lied About HCQ and AZM to Damage Trump and MURDERED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS in Process

More than 180,000 migrants were encountered attempting to get into the U.S. via the southern border in May alone, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday — the latest sign of a continued and unrelenting crisis at the southern border. CBP noted that many of those encountered were expelled via Title 42 public health protections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 180,000 encountered, 112,302 were expelled via Title 42, many of them single adults. The agency also noted that Title 42 expulsions have led to an increase in encounters as migrants are more likely to make multiple attempts to gain entry into the U.S. The number of unaccompanied children from the Northern Triangle dropped by 23 percent but remained very high, with 10,765 encountered compared to the 13,940 encountered in April. The Biden administration has touted its success in emptying Border Patrol facilities where unaccompanied kids were housed in past months, sending them to Heath and Human Services facilities instead.

Senator Tom Cotton said the root cause of the border crisis is the Biden Administration.

180,000 illegal immigrants crossed our borders in May alone—the most in 21 years. The root cause of the border crisis is the Biden White House. https://t.co/YGCqpNVsYA — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 9, 2021

Kamala Harris was appointed as “border czar” in March and the crisis has only gotten worse under her watch.

Harris this week snapped at reporters asking when she will be visiting the border.

Kamala Harris cackled and got defensive in a dumpster fire of an interview with Lester Holt when he asked her when she would be visiting the US-Mexico border.

“There were over 180,000 border arrests in May — a 21-year high” Kamala Harris, probably: pic.twitter.com/MCpq8CLoZL — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) June 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

