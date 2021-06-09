https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/dave-rubin-mara-gay

On “The Rubin Report” Tuesday, BlazeTV host Dave Rubin showed a clip from MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in which New York Times editorial board member, Mara Gay, described how disturbed she was when she saw “dozens of American flags” on pickup trucks in Long Island over the weekend.

In a conversation prompted by a Washington Post op-ed titled, “Too many people are still underestimating the Trump threat,” Gay told host Mika Brzezinski that “tens of millions of Trump voters” in America “continue to believe that their rights as citizens are under threat by simple virtue of having to share the democracy with others. I think as long as they see Americanness as the same as one with whiteness, this is going to continue. We have to figure out how to get every American a place at the table in this democracy, but how to separate Americanness, America, from whiteness. Until we can confront that and talk about that, this is really going to continue.”

She went on to illustrate her point by describing her “disturbing” visit to Long Island over the weekend.

“I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives [sic] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags and in some cases, just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing, because essentially the message was clear: It was ‘This is my country. This is not your country. I own this,'” she said.

Dave called the MSNBC segment “a perfect example” of how the corporate media “launders lies.”

“The idea that a New York Times journalist goes on MSNBC to comment on a Washington Post story shows you how they launder the lies,” Dave pointed out.

“[Gay] gets up there and says she fears the American flag. And don’t take my word for it, listen to what she’s saying: When she sees the American flag that somehow triggers a thought in her mind about white supremacy … it’s just a bunch of self-serving, myopic drivel. That really is what it is,” he continued.

“I don’t mean to make this about you, Mara, but the point is you’re obsessed with race,” Dave said. “Do you think it’s possible, could it be possible, that people — and I know this is crazy, I’m going to need a little bit of a leash here, people — do you think it’s possible that somewhere in America there are some people who are proud of the American flag? And proud of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and this wonderful country that we’ve had for 250 years, that has given more freedom to more people than could have ever been imaginable?”

“Do you think there are some people that are worried that we’re losing that — not having anything to do with race, but that we’re actually trading in equality for equity and erasing our own history and demolishing the things that freed people in the name of your crazed social justice?” Dave asked. “It has nothing to do with them being racist. It has everything to do with them caring about freedom and liberty and that kind of stuff. Do you think that that’s possible? The answer, I suspect — and Mara, you’re welcome to come on the show to tell me this yourself — but I suspect her answer would be ‘no’ because they see everything in a racialized world.”

