https://hannity.com/media-room/de-blasio-spirals-400-shootings-in-nyc-so-far-this-year-mayor-says-im-going-to-answer-in-the-positive/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continued to deflect criticism as violent crime spirals out of control in the nation’s biggest metropolis; saying Big Apple residents must work together to “get past this tough moment in history.”

There have been more than 400 shootings in New York City since March 1st.

“People can ask questions in the negative, I’m going to answer in the positive,” Hizzoner said. “I think this is a little inside baseball, with all due respect.”

NYPD boss Shea a no-show as de Blasio hammered over shooting surge https://t.co/2DKqGGyVFU pic.twitter.com/3lZMFSfPUZ — New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2021

“We are doing what we’ve got to do to set the strategies in place to get past this really tough moment in our city’s history — and we will overcome it,” he added.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors like yesterday,” said one police officer. “De Blasio can’t blame COVID and his perfect storm anymore.”

“Next they will announce a new program called ‘community policing,’” the person added. “The truth is crime is out of control, these cops feel they have their hands tied and feel no one in City Hall will back them.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

DE BLASIO SPIRALS: 2 NYPD Shot, 1 Stabbed, Mayor Says Protests Remind Him of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.04.20 Two members of the NYPD were shot in Brooklyn overnight Monday and another officer stabbed in the neck as protesters defied an 8pm curfew imposed by beleaguered Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The melee unfolded when a suspect approached a cop on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck, a police source said,” reports the New York Post. Meanwhile, the mayor faced a growing backlash after saying the violent situation reminded him of John Lennon’s utopian anthem ‘Imagine.’ NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: “I don’t mean to make light of this but I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.” pic.twitter.com/ElerZgB2y3 — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2020 “I don’t mean to make light of this. But I’m reminded of the song ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon. We played it at my inauguration! What about a world where people got along differently? What about a world where we didn’t live with a lot of the restrictions that we live with now,” said De Blasio. “We’re not there yet. The protest movement themselves is how we make progress!” Read the full report at the New York Post. DE BLASIO SPIRALS: Embattled Mayor Says Spike in CoVID Hospitalizations Has Nothing to do With Protests posted by Hannity Staff – 6.05.20 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters he would be “surprised” if a recent spike in CoVID-19 hospitalizations was related to the ongoing George Floyd protests taking place in all five boroughs. “I would be surprised if that’s what’s causing it,” de Blasio said Friday. “I think we’re much more likely in the next week [or] 10 days to see a manifestation, if there is one.” “It is dangerous to be close together,” he admitted. “I don’t like that.” Watch Bill de Blasio get Booed at a George Floyd Memorial. How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/iaEzWStJNP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2020 “If you were at one of those protests, I would, out of an abundance of caution, assume that you are infected,” Governor Cuomo said Thursday. “One person, one person can infect hundreds if you were at a protest.” Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

