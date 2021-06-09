https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/developing-active-shooter-reported-joint-base-san-antonio-lackland/

An active shooter was reported at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Wednesday afternoon.

The base went on lockdown after two suspects fired shots from outside the gates around 12:30 PM.

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

News4SanAntonio reported Police and DPS Troopers are searching for the shooters.

DEVELOPING…

