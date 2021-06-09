https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/09/did-i-miss-an-election-people-have-questions-about-jill-bidens-prepping-for-the-g7-photo-aboard-af1/

President Biden and Jill Biden are on their way to Europe for the G7 summit. Not long ago, somebody made it clear that she’ll be prepped for the summit:

Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021

The House Republicans and others have questions:

Where’s Joe? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 9, 2021

Why? Did I miss an election? https://t.co/q01OJB61fc — Flinnie (@flinnie) June 9, 2021

“Government official”? Twitter’s even helping as best they can.

Oh my they’re not even pretending anymore. https://t.co/324oVD0BaY — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 9, 2021

Tryin to memorize “That’s DOCTOR Biden to you” in six different languages. https://t.co/L6xM8CJvg5 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 9, 2021

Gonna get weird when Jill Biden starts handing out cookies of herself. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2021

Could happen!

