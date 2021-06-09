https://noqreport.com/2021/06/09/dr-fauci-in-2012-the-benefits-of-gain-of-function-research-outweighed-the-costs/

In 2012 Dr. Fauci stated that he believed the benefits associated with gain-of-function research far outweighed the costs (i.e. pandemics).

According to Zerohedge : America’s top virologist, Anthony Fauci, argued in 2012 that the risks of a lab accident sparking a pandemic are outweighed by the potential benefits of manipulating viruses via gain-of-function research , according to previously unsurfaced remarks reported by Sharri Markson via The Australian . “In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic? ” Fauci wrote in the American Society for Microbiology in 2012, adding “Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?” TRENDING: ARIZONA AUDIT UPDATE: Via Rep. Mark Finchem: SIX States Have Visited The Audit – “ALL States NEED To Come Here” “Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said – that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks ,” Fauci continued. “It is more […]

