UPDATED 7:36 AM PT – Wednesday, June 9, 2021

An international court found Malaysian Airliner MH17, which crashed in Eastern Ukraine back in 2014, was shot down with an air defense missile . The judge read the evidence in a hearing in the Netherlands on Tuesday, saying the airliner was shot down from a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile system called Buk.

Families of people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight #MH17 say they are preparing to hear painful details when a critical stage of a trial over the crash begins.https://t.co/WJgkzwKAGu pic.twitter.com/nejy7qxgXR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 7, 2021

The case named three Russians and one Ukrainian citizen as the perpetrators. MH17 went down in Eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board in July of 2014 during early stages of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Buk missile in question apparently belonged to Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade.

“Experts have stated that the impact on the hull of the plane is compatible with a Buk missile system and a Buk warhead,” stated presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis. “No damage was found that would not be compatible with that scenario or that would indicate another scenario, for instance, medium calibre or lighter missile systems or a much heavier missile system.”

According to reports, pro-Kremlin separatists allegedly shot down the airliner because they had mistaken it for a Ukrainian military aircraft. Meanwhile, Russia has denied its involvement in the tragedy.

