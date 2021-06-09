https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/el-salvador-becomes-first-country-to-adopt-bitcoin-as-legal-tender/

Posted by Kane on June 9, 2021 2:55 pm

In an early Wednesday vote, a supermajority of the nation’s legislature voted in favor of President Nayib Bukele’s proposal for the Latin American nation to adopt bitcoin.

Sixty-two members of the legislature voted in favor of the bill, with 19 opposed and three abstentions.

Bukele provided further details about his vision, pitched as an effort to boost financial inclusion in a country where only 30% of citizens have access to financial services, in a Twitter Space conversation early Wednesday morning hosted by Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures and Coin Metrics. Users won’t necessarily have to use a government wallet, Bukele said.

