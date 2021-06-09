https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv-unveils-new-show-real-talk-with-wayne-dupree_3848495.html

EpochTV is bringing the award-winning Wayne Dupree Podcast to town with exclusive and new content.

The award-winning Wayne Dupree Podcast brings us exclusive new content that reverses mainstream media lies and discusses opinions about today’s news in a comprehensive, conservative, and principled fashion.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Dupree was one of the few non-mainstream voices to interview seven presidential candidates. He also grabbed five interviews with then-businessman Donald J. Trump, who he interviewed one month before he came down the escalator to tell America he was running for President.

The Wayne Dupree Show has hosted a veritable “Who’s Who” of conservative politicians, including former President Donald Trump; Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Dr. Ben Carson; Col. Allen West; Michelle Malkin; Monica Crowley; Dinesh D’Souza; and a host of other newsmakers.

His radio show is broadcasted on a new conservative network, America’s Voice News, dedicated to bringing disgruntled and new viewers back to the conservative blueprint other networks just won’t attempt to reach.

The first episode: Get Back to Work! | Real Talk With Wayne Dupree [Trailer]

Watch the full episode here.

About Wayne Dupree

Dupree has built up a loyal following throughout social media because he refuses to sugarcoat today’s news stories. He was recently given the Pioneer in New Media at the beginning of 2019 for all the work he has done within the Conservative movement as a speaker, activist, and entrepreneur over the past seven years.

Before Dupree started fighting for his country through the political spectrum, he served eight years in the United States Air Force where he received two Good Conduct Medals, Air Force Commendation Award, Air Force Achievement Medal, and an honorable discharge. He also participated in Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield with the F-117A Stealth Fighter Unit.

Wayne continues to fight for America and spread the conservative message on a daily basis. He also shares his knowledge with up-and-coming new voices who haven’t had the opportunity to be heard.

Dupree’s show appears every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m.—exclusive on EpochTV.

