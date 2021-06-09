https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/evil-and-sick-psychoanalysts-purportedly-peer-reviewed-scientific-paper-on-parasitic-whiteness-probably-sounded-better-in-the-original-german/

We know the term “science” gets tossed around pretty loosely these days, but we feel pretty confident when we say that this is most definitely not science.

And yet, here it is in an ostensibly scientific publication, the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association:

The journal that published this boasts that it has rigorous peer review https://t.co/zyfhCW89wQ — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 9, 2021

I was skeptical, but unbelievably this is listed on Pubmed. Here is the link https://t.co/CaQY3aRhqv — Thomas Einstein (@TEinsteinMD) June 9, 2021

We’re not sure how rigorously Donald Moss’ peers reviewed this. We can only assume they were on drugs:

“Parasitic Whiteness.”

This is what happens when your peers are lunatics. — David A. Oliver (@DavidAOliverJr) June 9, 2021

This thing never should have seen the light of day.

Protocols of the Elders of Whiteness? — Frank Carr (@jfrankcarr) June 9, 2021

“CrItIcAl RaCe tHeoRy iS aBoUt tRuE hIsToRy” pic.twitter.com/tS1OrYjx8x — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) June 9, 2021

Critical Race Theory seems to be pretty popular at JAPA.

I just read the abstract. What utterly hateful, racist garbage 🙁 How the hell did this get past peer review??? SJW assholes are EVERYWHERE these days it seems https://t.co/2WWhbjurq5 — Depp Bot (@GamerGateFTW) June 9, 2021

This is so evil and sick. pic.twitter.com/EHliUabePd — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) June 9, 2021

Yes it is.

Reading this all I can think is that the kind of language in the abstract sounds exactly the way the foulest anti-Semites wrote about Jews. https://t.co/SGgcawUJyw — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) June 9, 2021

Replace whiteness with <Jewish> or any other immutable characteristic and all those who wonder why people think the foundation of CRT is ethnomarxist/eugenics esq jibberish as well as existentially dangerous, can seriously self reflect on their own psychopathy. https://t.co/UJiUlEurUw — Zero (@jzerofox) June 9, 2021

Here you go:

Moss’ abstract reads better in the original German.

This: 1. Charges an entire demographic with a collective crime. 2. Uses that charge as grounds for framing individuals within the demographic as perpetrators of that crime. 3. Seeks to strip condemned individuals of rights, dignity, and equal protection based on that charge. — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) June 9, 2021

It’s the main thesis of Mein Kampf. pic.twitter.com/gpcmrXJ9QQ — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) June 9, 2021

“…are we already Nazi Germany?” Our institutions are in that mode now. Left image framing a demographic as a parasite? New “peer reviewed” journal article. Right image? Nazi propaganda piece that pushes the same claim. https://t.co/hxi4AuWEUH pic.twitter.com/27HCWQ4zEW — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) June 9, 2021

I warned everyone that this far-Left malevolence was a resurrection of anti-Semitic racism under a new guise. “…parasite…parasitic…” I WARNED YOU. https://t.co/mWtH38S6Sj pic.twitter.com/e4WY2gcueB — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) June 9, 2021

“There is not yet a permanent cure.” A glaringly obvious possible “cure” comes to mind, but whether you’ll think it’s permanent or not depends on your eschatology — grace marie-thérèse (@gracemtherese) June 9, 2021

A “final solution” to the disease of whiteness, if you will. — Citizen of Omni-America (@ghostofalbertm1) June 9, 2021

“There is not yet a permanent cure.” I’m sure that if people like this are ever given the opportunity, they’ll come up with a, uh, final solution. — Eric Fettmann (@EFettmann) June 9, 2021

This kind of racism isn’t just obnoxious; it’s downright dangerous. And it deserves to be run out of the scientific community — and every community — on a rail.

