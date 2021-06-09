https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/evil-and-sick-psychoanalysts-purportedly-peer-reviewed-scientific-paper-on-parasitic-whiteness-probably-sounded-better-in-the-original-german/

We know the term “science” gets tossed around pretty loosely these days, but we feel pretty confident when we say that this is most definitely not science.

And yet, here it is in an ostensibly scientific publication, the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association:

We’re not sure how rigorously Donald Moss’ peers reviewed this. We can only assume they were on drugs:

“Parasitic Whiteness.”

This thing never should have seen the light of day.

Critical Race Theory seems to be pretty popular at JAPA.

Yes it is.

Here you go:

Moss’ abstract reads better in the original German.

This kind of racism isn’t just obnoxious; it’s downright dangerous. And it deserves to be run out of the scientific community — and every community — on a rail.

