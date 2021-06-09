https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/ex-fbi-bigwig-frank-figliuzzi-says-tackling-domestic-terrorism-may-require-us-to-attack-and-dismantle-people-sitting-in-congress-right-now-video/

NBC News natsec contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi recently appeared on “Meet the Press,” where he explained that what we’ve learned from combating international terrorism can help us combat domestic terrorism, like the kind we saw on January 6:

WATCH: “Arresting low-level operatives is merely a speed bump not a road block,” @FrankFigliuzzi1 says. “In order to really tackle terrorism … you’ve got to attack and dismantle the command and control element.” “That may mean people sitting in Congress right now.” pic.twitter.com/Cn6HlTS9Zq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 8, 2021

Really inspires confidence in the FBI that a former assistant director is suggesting that members of Congress could be high-level domestic terrorists. Not at all troubling or disturbing.

this is definitely what normal people who have good arguments do — MushroomDiet (@clockdrawer) June 8, 2021

I’m not sure which is worse- that he’d say something so reckless and irresponsible, or that so many idiots would cheer him on for it. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) June 8, 2021

Many idiots are cheering him on for it:

Yes, absolutely. I’m thinking Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of AZ for example… — Harrison Becket (@harrisonbecket) June 8, 2021

And I can think of a few off the top of my head. Right, Lauren Boebert? Mo Brooks? Josh? — John Sheehan (@John16280) June 8, 2021

May mean people sitting in Congress right now I would say it most definitely includes many sitting in political seats right now and they should be held accountable. The people are not stupid they can try to spin this and pretend it is over but it is not by any means. — Carolyn Bednarek (@BednarekCarolyn) June 8, 2021

Nice job Frank! UR call with those responsible for Jan 6th is:

“Remove the head and the body will die”!

Figuratively of course! — William Wahl (@William04093930) June 8, 2021

Of course.

I’m happy you said that out loud. — Jean Donohue (@jldonohue) June 8, 2021

In a way, so are we. It’s good when insane authoritarians broadcast their insane authoritarianism.

Seems a little fascisty but as long as it’s libs saying it. https://t.co/06ETQnXCtO — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) June 9, 2021

One of the most popular MSNBC stars is (needless to say) a former FBI Assistant Director: @FrankFigliuzzi1. Here he is casually arguing for the arrest and imprisonment of sitting members of Congress, something @MeetThePress promotes as if it’s normal. This. Is. Not. Normal. https://t.co/pY0e0AJcNy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 9, 2021

the Q of the left, blasted on cable news networks. https://t.co/eaNgAI28Dw — Chris (@ChrisHerc) June 9, 2021

“Command and control”? Does this nutjob know what these things mean? https://t.co/gbKPvTvKez — RBe (@RBPundit) June 9, 2021

The party in power should arrest members of the party who is not in power? — Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) June 9, 2021

To defeat authoritarianism, let’s arrest our political opponents in Congress. https://t.co/DRnhdluCy1 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 9, 2021

