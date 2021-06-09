https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/09/ex-fbi-bigwig-frank-figliuzzi-says-tackling-domestic-terrorism-may-require-us-to-attack-and-dismantle-people-sitting-in-congress-right-now-video/

NBC News natsec contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi recently appeared on “Meet the Press,” where he explained that what we’ve learned from combating international terrorism can help us combat domestic terrorism, like the kind we saw on January 6:

Really inspires confidence in the FBI that a former assistant director is suggesting that members of Congress could be high-level domestic terrorists. Not at all troubling or disturbing.

Many idiots are cheering him on for it:

Of course.

In a way, so are we. It’s good when insane authoritarians broadcast their insane authoritarianism.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...