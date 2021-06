https://babylonbee.com/news/exclusive-we-have-acquired-joel-osteens-emails/

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we at The Babylon Bee have obtained a selection of Joel Osteen’s emails.

Here are the juiciest ones in the batch:

Uh-oh, Joel! Got some egg on your face there. Better start naming and claiming a better public image!

Stay tuned to The Babylon Bee for all the exclusive real-news scoops on celebrity email leaks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook