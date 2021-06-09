https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-june-9-hand-recount-expected-to-end-this-week-76-percent-of-ballots-counted_3852376.html

Facts Matter (June 9): Hand Recount Expected to End This Week; 76 Percent of Ballots Counted

In Arizona, the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County is nearing its end. Not only have they completed recounting 76 percent of the ballots already, but the audit liaison has just announced that they are beginning the next phase of the process.

