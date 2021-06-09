https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/09/family-of-ashli-babbitt-suing-for-records-identifying-the-police-officer-who-shot-and-killed-her/

It looks like both Judicial Watch and the family of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed during the January 6 rioting at the Capitol, are suing for more information, including the name of the Capitol Police officer who shot her.

“The normal course of action in a police-related shooting is to quickly inform the public of the details – but the lack of transparency in the killing of vet Babbitt in the Capitol is unprecedented & obviously political,” Judicial Watch in CNS News. READ:https://t.co/ti7rwALHBC — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) June 8, 2021

CNS News reports that Judicial Watch last week filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to obtain police and medical examiner records in the case. The suit was filed after the District of Columbia failed to respond to a FOIA request that was submitted on April 8 to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The normal course of action in a police-related shooting is to quickly inform the public of the details — but the lack of transparency in the killing of veteran Ashli Babbitt in the U.S. Capitol is unprecedented and obviously political,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “That Judicial Watch must file a lawsuit for basic information after five months of stonewalling is a scandal.”

Babbitt’s family is also suing to force Washington, D.C. to hand over records identifying the person who shot her.

The family of Ashli Babbitt, who was killed in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, is suing to force D.C. police to hand over records revealing the identity of the police officer who fatally shot her. https://t.co/gbnklBqpbY — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) June 9, 2021

NBC Washington reports:

The family of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt is suing to force Washington, D.C., to hand over records revealing the identity of the police officer who fatally shot her during the Jan. 6 invasion. The family is also demanding access to video footage of the shooting, witness statements and documents gathered during the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation of the incident, according to the lawsuit. The litigation is separate from a forthcoming lawsuit in which Babbitt’s family plans to demand “well above $10 million” from the U.S. Capitol Police, a lawyer for the family told CNBC.

The Justice Department closed its investigation into the death of Babbitt in mid-April, saying no charges would be filed against the officer who shot her.

No different than what the left does for police shootings. Yet for some strange reason this is the only time the left agreed that the police did the right thing. Weird. — Jason Billings (@SingleDallasGuy) June 9, 2021

As Twitchy reported, there was recently a “Justice for Ashli Babbitt” rally in Sacramento, and a member of Antifa was seen holding a sign reading, “She shoulda followed the law.” Let that irony sink in.

We don’t condone the storming of the Capitol Building, but we also don’t know why this officer has the privilege of having his identity protected; that’s certainly not the case in any of the Black Lives Matter shootings. You don’t see LeBron James posting a photo of the cop with “YOU’RE NEXT” written on it.

