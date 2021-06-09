https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/557609-fauci-on-blackburn-video-no-idea-what-she-is-talking-about

Anthony FauciAnthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Fauci urges vaccination to protect against Delta variant | White House: ‘Small fraction’ of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be unused Fauci urges vaccination against COVID-19 variant spreading to US from India Fox host claims Fauci lied to Congress, calls for prosecution MORE on Wednesday said he had “no clue” what Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnPentagon report clears use of drones made by top Chinese manufacturer Military families should not have to endure food insecurity Hillicon Valley: Amazon facing lawsuits alleging racial, gender bias | Senate Commerce panel advances Biden’s top science nominee | Colonial Pipeline CEO to testify on Capitol Hill in June MORE (R-Tenn.) was referencing in a recent video she posted to her official Twitter account.

In the 50-second video, which Blackburn captioned “the facts on Fauci that big tech doesn’t want you to know,” the GOP senator accuses the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor of nefariously coordinating a “narrative” about the origins of the coronavirus with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: Cryptocurrency recovered from Colonial deal | Google settles French ad case | Republicans under pressure over tech donations On The Money: White House sees paths forward on infrastructure despite stalled talks | Biden battles Dem divides | FBI seizes bitcoin ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Zuckerberg knocks Apple while announcing Facebook won’t take cut of creator revenue until 2023 MORE.

“I don’t have a clue what she just said. I have no idea what she’s talking about,” Fauci said during an interview with Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddColorado Democrat: Fear of Trump, desire for power ‘overriding’ patriotism in some Republicans Sunday shows – Infrastructure, Jan. 6 commission dominate Former deputy national security advisor: ‘I think we can’ find COVID-19’s origin MORE on MSNBC. “I’m sorry, I don’t want to be pejorative against a United States senator, but I have no idea what she’s talking about.”

Blackburn’s video is part of a pattern of attacks on Fauci from Republicans, seeking to discredit him and bolster the image of former President Trump Donald TrumpJack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary in New Jersey governor’s race House Judiciary Democrats call on DOJ to reverse decision on Trump defense Democratic super PAC targets Youngkin over voting rights MORE.

The attacks, which began when Trump was in office, have intensified in recent weeks following renewed attention to the origins of the coronavirus and the release of thousands of pages of Fauci’s emails obtained by news outlets through public records requests.

Fauci has long faced scrutiny from Republicans over his evolved guidance on masking and other issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But as new questions have emerged about the true origins of the coronavirus, some Republican lawmakers and conservative commentators have seized on connections between Fauci and a lab in Wuhan, China, drawing unsubstantiated conclusions that Fauci was responsible for funding the creation of the coronavirus that caused the global pandemic.

“It was Dr. Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Fauci urges vaccination to protect against Delta variant | White House: ‘Small fraction’ of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be unused Fauci urges vaccination against COVID-19 variant spreading to US from India Fox host claims Fauci lied to Congress, calls for prosecution MORE and his agency that wrote that check, sent that money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to do this coronavirus research,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn was likely talking about the grant given by the National Institutes of Health that went to the Wuhan Institute, which is the premier lab for studying coronaviruses, and the possibility that scientists at the lab were conducting “gain of function” research.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded a $3.4 million grant to the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2019. The Wuhan Institute of Virology was awarded a $600,000 subgrant under that contract, for the purpose of researching bat coronaviruses over five years.

There is no evidence the virus was created in a lab. But scientists have said they cannot rule out the possibility that the virus may have leaked out of the Wuhan lab, which is the world’s top coronavirus research institute.

In numerous interviews and public appearances, Fauci has said the money to the Wuhan lab was not meant for gain-of-function research into human-made superviruses.

“If you go through each and every one of the points — which are so ridiculous, just painfully ridiculous — but nonetheless if you go through each and every one of them, you can explain and debunk it immediately,” Fauci said.

